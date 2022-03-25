Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Abs in Sports Bra, Worries Many Won't Like It: 'Don't Know If I'm Allowed...'

Rashmika Mandanna is among the fittest stars in the industry. The actress often shares pictures from her workout and gym sessions on Instagram. However, when she was sharing her latest picture from her gym session on Friday, Rashmika confessed she was not sure if everyone won’t like it. In the picture, Rashmika was seen wearing a black sports bra with a pair of maroon yoga pants and gave a glimpse of her toned abs.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Rashmika wrote, “I don’t know if I am allowed to post this picture.. many of you will not like it.. but posting this story to say that the key to your fitness goals is consistency.. with workout, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey.. just be consistent and enjoy it.. it won’t be fun for a while but when you get used to it, you’ll realise… Sending my love to you."

The Pushpa star has a vigorous workout routine. According to Times Of India, Rashmika’s routine includes kickboxing, skipping, dancing, swimming, spinning, yoga and brisk walking. Speaking with India.com, Rashmika said, “It’s very important to exercise regularly as it helps to bring discipline to our life.” Rashmika added that she does “some sort of workout daily to stay fit.” She explained, “My mantra to stay fit is to concentrate more on diet than just working out.”

Rashmika is currently in Rishikesh filming for the next schedule of Goodbye. The actress was spotted at the airport earlier this week boarding her flight for the destination. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Besides this movie, she will share the screen with Sharwanand in the romantic drama Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. She will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and has Pushpa: The Rule in the bank.

