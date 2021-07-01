Rashmika Mandanna Forgets to Wear Mask as She Steps Out of Car, Netizens Call it 'Overacting'

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, was recently papped by shutterbugs in Mumbai. As the actress stepped out of her car to walk towards her destination, she realised she is without a mask. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows the Dear Comrade actress quickly walk back to her car, covering her face with her hands after she realises her mistake.

The actress who was dressed in a beige outfit with a blazer stopped for a quick chat with the cameraperson after getting masked up.

However, her gesture did not sit well with the netizens who took to the comment section to criticize her. While one of the users wrote, “Har cheez me overacting krni zaruri hai", another said, “Overacting ki dukaan".

Apart from the spy thriller Mission Majnu, the South star will also be seen in the Hindi film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan. It is a slice-of-life comedy film. There is also a large ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta and others. The film is a father-daughter story.

On the other hand, Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and follows the story of India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. In Mission Manju, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing a RAW agent.

Rashmika also has the Telugu film Pushpa lined up, starring Allu Arjun.

