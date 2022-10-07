Rashmika Mandanna Gets Candid About Her Sister Shiman, Says 'I Feel a Little Sad That...'

Rashmika Mandanna has proved her acting capabilities down South. Now the actress is ready to enthral everyone in Bollywood as well with her latest release Goodbye. Her unparalleled six years long career is mired with exceptional performances in films like Pushpa: The Rise, Kirik Party and Dear Comrade. In one of her recent interactions, Rashmika revealed how she was a second mother to her younger sister Shiman Mandanna. She also opened up about moving out of the comfort of her house at the age of 20 to pursue her dream of becoming an actor.

During an interview with the Bollywood Bubble, Rashmika talked about missing Shiman and that she feels bad that she doesn’t get to see her growing up. The actress shared, “I’m already feeling a little sad that I don’t get to stay with them or see them growing up. Seeing your parents also grow up is something…like I’ve seen my mum since she was 17-18 and now she’s 40-42…You’ve seen them grow up and I have a little sister who’s like 8-years-old. I’m like I don’t get to see the growing up, I just get to see the grown-up. I miss it a lot, but I’m a person who’s receiving so much love from everyone out there and I feel equally responsible for them. So this is the sacrifice my family has made for the people out there.”

Rashmika further disclosed that when her sister came into this world, she would look after her. From changing her diapers to bathing her, she had done it all. She said, “I’ve grown up in a hostel, so staying away from my parents was never a problem. But constantly staying for so long, and after your sister happened. When she was born, I would feed her, I would change her diapers, I would bathe her, I was her second mumma. To move from that to now not being able to see her grow up, was a little painful.”

Goodbye is a slice-of-life film that depicts a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. Apart from big names like Big B and Neena Gupta, the film will also feature Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang. The family-comedy-drama released worldwide on October 7.

