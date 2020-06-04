Rashmika Mandanna Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Her 'First Ever Magazine Cover'

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday walked down the memory lane and shared a picture of her first magazine cover on Instagram. Sharing a collage of her then and now look, the 24-year-old actress revealed the photo shoot was done in the year 2001. Through her post’s caption, the actress praised her mother for keeping the cover picture intact. In the snap, Rashmika is seen imitating her cover picture’s pose.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now. Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder”.

Rashmika further added that she is glad about the fact that this is her life and she wouldn’t trade it to anyone else’s. Expressing her affection for her family, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress said, “I love my family, the friends I’ve made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we’ve fought, every milestone we’ve reached. Ahhh sorry I am saying too much. But well. Fun fact- showing off my finger since 2k1 yo!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has a packed schedule ahead. She will be seen in Kannada film Pogaru. Apart from it, she has Sultan and cin her kitty.

