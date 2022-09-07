Rashmika Mandanna Gives BIG Update on Allu Arjun Film 'Pushpa 2': 'I Will Start...'

The filming for Pushpa: The Rule has begun. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was a mega blockbuster at the box office. While Allu Arjun completely owned the film with his power-packed performance, Rashmika’s Srivalli also received immense love from the audience.

At the trailer launch of Goodbye, which marks Rashmika’s Bollywood debut, the actress spoke out about getting immense love from all quarters and also gave an update on when she would start the filming for Pushpa 2.

On working with Allu Arjun in Pushpa and Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, she said, “I am living my dream. With Allu Arjun sir, I start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days. But right now, having this trailer out in front of the audience with Bachchan sir, what can I say…”

A few weeks ago, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a glimpse from the Pooja ceremony of Pushpa 2 and left the fans excited. The film will also bring back Fahadh Faasil in a negative role. The big update was also shared by the production house on Twitter and fans were quick to request to have Srivalli’s character stronger and more impactful this time.

In her response, Rashmika replied, “I hope so too let’s see.” Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about the story of Pushpa 2. A few months ago, there were reports that Rashmika’a character Srivalli would die in the sequel. However, the makers had denied the reports at the time, saying that the movie was still in the scripting stage.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along.

