Rashmika Mandanna Gives ‘Saami’ Twist To Viral Jiggle Jiggle Trend; Watch Adorable Dance Video

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. The Pushpa actress has a huge fan following on social media, and she often treats them with amusing pictures and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, the Dear Comrade actress took to Instagram and posted a super cute video of herself as she put her own twist on the My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle dance challenge, that is going vial currently.

In a super adorable reel posted by Rashmika, we see her taking up the Jiggle Jiggle trend and giving her own twist with tons of cuteness and her song Saami Saami hook step from Pushpa: The Rise. Another interesting thing about the video is, that it gives puppet show vibes as she is tied with ropes. It seems that Rashmika Mandanna tried out the fun challenge between the shoot of films. However, which film is not known as she has a bunch of movies lined up in both South as well as Bollywood.

Check out the video here:

Soon fans reacted to the super sweet rendition of the viral trend and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she played the female lead. She will also be a part of the sequel of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise. Just yesterday, Rashmika also wrapped up shooting for Goodbye which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She took to social media, dropped pictues from the sets of the film, and penned a heartwarming note. Mentioning that she is so glad to work with Big B, Rashmika wrote, “@amitabhbachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever!”

Rashmika Mandanna will also perform a crucial part in Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Sita Ramam. Produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi. Recently, the teaser of Sita Ramam was released and showed epic saga of love.

Rashmika will be soon sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal. She also has Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra in her pipeline.

