Rashmika Mandanna Gives Sneak-peek Into Her Lavish Apartment in Mumbai, See Pics

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with “Mission Majnu", has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai. The actress updated her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday.

“Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things…( I am still not done) (gahhhh it’s a never-ending expense) aura was out all day…1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out because we were so tired," she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.

Apart from the spy thriller “Mission Majnu", the actress will also be seen in the Hindi film “Goodbye" starring Amitabh Bachchan. It is a slice-of-life comedy film. There is also a large ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta and others. The film is a father-daughter story.

On the other hand, Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and follows the story of India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. In Mission Manju, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing a RAW agent.

Rashmika also has the Telugu film “Pushpa" lined up, starring Allu Arjun.

