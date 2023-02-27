Rashmika Mandanna Goes Bold In Sexy Black Short Dress, Trolls Call Her Urfi Javed 2.0

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. The actress enjoys a massive fan following that goes beyond India. The actress who is also known as ‘National Crush’ has a knack for stunning outfits. Each time she steps out her fans can’t stop but gush at their favourite actress. Recently, the Mission Majnu star made a bold appearance in a sexy black short dress. This time around, the actress got trolled by netizens for her attire.

Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of Rashmika’s entry on the red carpet. While the actress carried herself with grace, the netizens didn’t seem impressed with her OOTD. With her tied in a neat bun, the actress looked ravishing in the black dress that featured a long trail. Rashmika had minimal make up on, with a pair of high heels. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, netizens started trolling her, with many comparing Rashmika’s outfit to that of Urfi Javed. One of the comments reads, “Urfi 2 ," another social media user wrote, “That’s one absolutely horrendous outfit ever!! What the F is wrong with these actresses today that they agree to wear such utterly disgusting stuff!! ." A third social media user added, “Ye bhi abhi urfi ko follow kar Rahi he kya."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Varisu. She was paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial. Despite having limited screen time in the film, the young actress won hearts with her exceptional chemistry with Vijay in the film.

She is reprising her role Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot for Pushpa 2 has begun and is expected to be bigger than the first part.

The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After wrapping up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next outing.

