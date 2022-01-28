Rashmika Mandanna Has Best Reaction to Pushpa Song 'Saami Saami' Getting Overwhelming Love

Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ met with unprecedented success upon its release. Commercially, it raked in excellent collections from the box office. The Sukumar directorial also created waves for its dialogues, performances, and songs. The soundtrack of the action drama has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Most tracks from the album were released to a thunderous reception from audiences, in India and overseas. Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Saami Saami featuring lead actress Rashmika Mandanna clearly topped the chartbusters.

Rashmika has garnered praise from fans for her impressive portrayal of Srivalli. In a recent interview, she has expressed her happiness at receiving immense love for Saami Saami. The number sung by Mounika Yadav and written by Chandrabose has been trending worldwide. On social media, the song’s popularity has shot through the roof as it became a national sensation.

“The amount of love I have received for my song Saami Saami is overwhelming,” Rashmika was quoted by ANI as saying. She extended gratitude towards fans for making the track successful and loving her in it.

The 25-year-old had a blast shooting for Saami as she recalled her rehearsing days. To give her best to the peppy number, the diva rehearsed for long hours. As she spots people doing the hook step while scrolling social media pages, she goes back to the sets of Pushpa. The love from people, the world over has made the song super special and memorable, added Rashmika.

Pushpa was released in theatres on December 17, last year. Earlier this month, the blockbuster had its digital premiere. On January 7, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu and dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages. Up next, Rashmika has Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu in the pipeline. She will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. The actress has another Hindi film titled Goodbye in the kitty. She will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.

