Rashmika Mandanna Has Fans Gushing With Her New Pic Featuring Dog Aura, See Here

About a year back, Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna introduced her pet dog Aura to her fans on social media. Ever since the actress has been doesn’t miss a chance to share pictures with her furry friend. One look at her Instagram account and you’d know how much she loves Aura. Recently, the actress posted yet another awe-worthy picture with Aura, which has fans gushing.

In the viral photo, Aura is kissing Rashmika on her ear and the actress’ expression says it all. They both looked adorably cute. While posting the picture on February 8 on her official Instagram account that has more than 28.6 million followers, she wrote, “What would I do without her.” She added a pink flower emoticon in the end. The picture went viral as soon as she posted it, and so far it has garnered more than 19 lakh likes.

In addition, it isn’t only her fans and followers who are showering their love on the picture, but many celebrities have acknowledged the cuteness of the picture. Music producer Anand Sharma took to the comments section and wrote, “Cuteness overloaded”. Netizens flooded the comment section with a handful of heart emoticons. Pointing that the actress is his crush, one user commented, “Crushmika”, and another one wrote, “So beautiful and cute”

Rashmika introduced Aura in June 2021. She shared a few pictures of the puppy and wrote, “Hey guys… in the midst of all the chaos out there… I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time… Introducing you to my lil one - Aura!” Adding that after looking at Aura, her heart milted in just 0.3 milliseconds, the actress wrote, “They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds… But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think.. anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!”

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to embark on her journey in Bollywood, as she is making her debut in the Hindi film industry with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, which is all set to be released on May 13, 2022. She also has Vikas Bahl-directed Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.