Of late, Rashmika Mandanna has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, seems to be in a big trouble once again, thanks to her recent remarks that she made during the promotional interviews for the Vikas Bahl directorial.

If an unconfirmed report in BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Rashmika might get banned by the Kannada film industry for being “ungrateful" to Kannada actor-producer Rakshit Shetty’s production house, which gave the actress her first film. The actress recently had an interaction with the media where she spoke at length about her journey of becoming an actress. While she talked about how she was never planning on becoming an actor and how she got her first break with Kirik Party that made her an overnight star, she refrained from mentioning the name of the production house Paramvah Studios, co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, her former fiance. This irked a section of the internet. For the unversed, Rashmika and Rakshit were in a relationship. The duo even got engaged but later called it quits for reasons best known to them.

Notably, Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, who shares a close bond with Rakshit and has also helmed Kirik Party, dismissed a question about working with Rashmika Mandanna recently. In an interview with Gulte.com, Rishab was asked to pick an actor — among Rashmika, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi — he would like to work in his film. Without naming anyone, Rishab said, “I don’t like such (makes the sign of air quotes) types of actor. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi ji and Samantha ji very much.”

Now, it’s being speculated that Kannada theatre owners, organisations and the film industry are miffed with Rashmika and even planning to take an action against her by banning her upcoming films Pushpa 2 and Varisu in Karnataka. A tweet stating the same has gone viral on social media and left netizens divided. Though we can’t confirm the authenticity of the tweet.

“News from Karnataka that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry will soon going to take an action on #RashmikaMandanna! They may go to the extent banning @iamRashmika’s films permanently from #Karnataka. Worrying thing for #PushpaTheRule and #Varisu Teams," the viral tweet from a handle, which goes by the name Daily Culture, read.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently busy shooting for Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Fahadh Faasil. She also has Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

