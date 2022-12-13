Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Account Gets Hacked? Fans Spot Shocking Change in Her Bio

Rashmika Mandanna is the most followed South actress on Instagram. Her popularity skyrocketed after the mega success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, in which she played the role of Srivalli. The actress takes the internet by storm every time she posts a photo or a video of herself on her Instagram account.

However, as per the latest change in her Instagram account, a section of fans are convinced that Rashmika’s account has been hacked. On Monday, fans noticed that her name in her Instagram bio appears in reverse order. Later, the actress revealed that this was all part of a campaign called Plum Project Blackboard, which aims towards promoting awareness about the importance of girl education. Sharing a screenshot of her bio featuring her name in reverse order, Rashmika wrote on her Instagram story, “This is how little girls feel when they don’t know how to read. Plum goodness is on a mission to change that."

Meanwhile, Rashmika has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress recently responded to the online trolling for her statements on Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The actress came under fire a few weeks ago after she confessed she had not seen Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster film yet. Speaking with the press in Bengaluru, Rashmika said, “I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it,” she said.

Rashmika also addressed the news that she was being banned in Kannada film industry. “So far, no producer has banned me,” she said.

Last month, rumours about Rashmika and Rishab’s fallout began doing the rounds after the latter seemingly refused to work with her. In a chat with Gulte.com, Rishab was asked who among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi he’d like to work with in his next project. He said, “I don’t like such (makes the sign of air quotes) types of actor. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi ji and Samantha ji very much."

