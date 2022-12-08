Rashmika Mandanna is Always the Most Patient One on the Sets, Here's Why

Rashmika Mandanna has been slayin’ lately not only down South but in Bollywood as well. From Sita Ramam to Goodbye, the actress has consistently delivered incredible performances in multiple languages. Having carved a niché for herself, Rashmika is now at the helm of navigating the two industries subsequently keeping in mind not to dilute her prowess in acting due to the process. Speaking of how she manages to handle the pressure, Rashmika revealed that she doesn’t get triggered that easily.

In an interview with ETimes, Rashmika elaborated that she has learnt to keep calm and not lose her patience since it’s natural for things to go awry here and there in the process of making a film. She said, “Well, I have a lot of patience. During a shoot there are so many things to be coordinated. Glitches do happen, but I hardly ever get annoyed. My mom does get irritated with this attitude of mine. She says it is high time I start talking."

She also revealed that not only her mother but her team members have asked her to point things out if something is amiss. Rashmika shared, “If sometime somewhere goes wrong during the shoot I hardly point it out and complain, but my team members tell me that I should start bringing this to notice. They say okay you have patience, but we don’t have (laughs). So, then I ask them to go and complain (laughs). I hardly ever lose my cool.”

Adding to this, the Dear Comrade actress said,"I believe that everyone is working hard. It is not an easy job. So, how can I go against them? As it is not directly their fault. I am very rational and logical when it comes to showing my emotions.”

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2’, where she will be reuniting with Allu Arjun. She will also be seen in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here