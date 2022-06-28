Rashmika Mandanna Is Elegance With Grace In a Pink Saree and Pictures Will Melt Your Heart

Ever since she played the role of Srivalli in the popular movie Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna has become everyone’s favourite. The actress often makes stunning public appearances and shares too-hot-to-handle pictures on her social media handles. Once again, Rashmika is setting fire with her jaw-dropping clicks.

On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her traditional look in an absolutely graceful way. She was seen donning a beautiful red saree and accessorised her look with simple jhumkas. Rashmika kept her make-up minimal and used a brown lip shade to add charm to her beauty. The actress dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Needless to say, Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely stunning in the pictures. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. You are the most beautiful in the world,” one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “After seeing this my eyes 👀 my heart started melting like ice.” “Wonder if you have an extra heart because mine was just stolen,” one of the comments read.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she played the female lead. She will also be a part of the sequel of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise. Just a few days before, Rashmika also wrapped up shooting for Goodbye which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She took to social media, dropped pictures from the sets of the film, and penned a heartwarming note. Mentioning that she is so glad to work with Big B, Rashmika wrote, “@amitabhbachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever!” Apart from these, Rashmika will be soon sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal. She also has Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra in her pipeline.

