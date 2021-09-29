Rashmika Mandanna is Srivalli in Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa The Rise, See First Look

Telugu star Allu Arjun upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise will see Rashmika Mandanna play Srivalli and her first look from the film has been revealed by the makers. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and will be releasing in two parts. Part I will be coming out in cinema halls in Christmas and will clash with Ranveer Singh’s cricket drama ’83.

After Rashmika’s first look was unveiled from the film, she started trending on social media, with the hashtag ‘Soulmate of Pushpa’ going viral. In the still, Srivalli is seen dressing up in front of the mirror. She gestures as if wearing an earing while a gajra lied near her. Since the movie is based on Sandalwood tree smuggling, Rashmika’s forest dweller look is raw and intense and will surely complement Allu’s look which is similar in feel and vibe.

Here’s a look at Allu’s looking as Pushpa in the upcoming movie.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be playing a villain in Pushpa. He looks every bit menacing in the character poster that has been unveiled. He is seen donning a bald look and a stern expression of a determined antagonist in the poster. In the past, Fahadh has delivered a slew of blockbusters that have had him playing the baddie’s role.

Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Allu will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika and Fahadh for the first time.

(With IANS inputs)

