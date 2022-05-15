Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara Advani in The Race for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Opposite Prabhas: Reports

It has been quite some time that Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had announced his film with Prabhas titled Spirit. While the film was announced along with the leading man’s name, mystery over who would play the leading lady still pervades. However, if rumours are to be believed, then Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna is in the race to star opposite Prabhas in the project.

According to a report in India Today, the leading lady has not yet been finalized, but it can be Rashmika or Kiara. A source was quoted saying, “The makers are looking to cast either Kiara or Rashmika in the lead role. Post the lead is finalised, the film is expected to go on floors."

If Rashmika is indeed chosen, it would mark her second collaboration with the director. Rashmika has been cast as the lead in Sandeep’s current film, Animal. She has been cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and the two have also shot for a portion of the film in Manali. In fact, a video of the duo shooting in the hill station went viral. In the video, Rashmika was seen wearing a white saree with red border, while Ranbir was in a white kurta. Rashmika stepped into the project after Parineeti Chopra’s exit. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Kiara Advani too has previously worked with Vanga in his debut Bollywood film, Kabir Singh. The film was the second highest grosser of the year when it released, and was a blockbuster. However, he garnered mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently busy with Animal, and is yet to begin any work on Spirit. Leading actor Prabhas too has some projects lined up for release like Om Raut’s Adipursh and Nag Ashwin’s Project K that will star Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

