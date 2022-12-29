Rashmika Mandanna Lands In Trouble For Saying Bollywood Has Romantic Songs, South Has 'Item' Songs

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has landed in trouble again with social media users after she said she associates South films with massy, ‘item’ songs while Bollywood has romantic songs. The actress made the statement during the song launch of the song Rabba Janda from her upcoming movie Mission Majnu.

For the unversed, at the song launch, Rashmika said, “Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. For me, while growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood numbers. In South, we have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song. I am so excited because it’s so good (sic)."

Her comments have not gone down well with social media users. Several users took to Twitter and slammed Rashmika. “ARR, Harris, Illaya Raja…Mani and Gautam Menon films…Rajeev Menon films…and so on. Tamil la beyond time fav songs mostly romantic songs for everyone. And I am sure all other south languages have similar bangers in melodies and romantic numbers. Be more informed," a fan told Rashmika on Twitter.

“Do you need a list of the most amazing South Indian Love Story hits! Roja, Geetha, Janumad Jodhi, Pallavi Anupallavi, Shiva, Sangam, etc!!! Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada - All these states have given enormous hits - @iamRashmika - You have already got memory Loss problem!!" another added. “You have SPB, ARR, DSP, Illayaraja, etc whose romantic songs are all classics. Her own films have some really good romantic songs lol. Geetha Govindam, Dead Comerade, Kirik Party, etc and what are all those 😭😂. P.S. A special mention for the chartbuster Srivalli song," a third tweet read.

In south romantic songs next level in all lang .. one best example in telugu all heros best romantic songs Kalyan,Mahesh , Rc , Ntr all have best romantic songs— パワン・カリヤン (@ButtonCm) December 28, 2022

Bollywood has very good romantic songs it’s ok to say that. But saying south has only mass masala numbers is not right at all.Her own mve Geetha govindam has great songs.If u say south lost of ARR, yuvan, ani, harrish, G.V and many from other 3 industies.We cannot generalize— lakshmi deepak (@DeepakRay63) December 28, 2022

Has she heard any south songs before? Does she know who is illayaraja,a r Rahman,DSP, Anirudh and all? If she likes Bollywood let her like, why downgrading other industries..— Bharath G (@bharathsaphr47) December 28, 2022

Mission Majnu is set to release on January 19, 2023.

