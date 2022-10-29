Rashmika Mandanna Looks Dreamy In This All-white Desi Ensemble

Our favourite Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna is known for being the national crush for a reason. She has gained millions of hearts not only for her acting skills but her for her killer smile and great sense of style. The diva keeps treating her fans with some of her adorable clicks on social media and her relatable fashion becomes every girl’s wardrobe essential.

This time, the actress shared a few pictures of herself in a white co-ord set and Rashmika looked no less than a goddess. The co-ord set had layers, making her look prettier. Going for an all-monochrome look with a hint of glitter that was added to her makeup routine made her stand out.

This time, she went for all those glitters and shine on her eyelids and glossy lips. For jewellery, she went with some subtle ones that included a tiny little bangle on one hand and a pair of earrings. Within just a day of posting these pictures, they surfaced all over the internet and received over 20 lakh likes.



Going with the trend and taking up all the style notes, you have to try this 3 piece co-ord set which is a must-have for this upcoming wedding season. We bet you will surely be making several heads turn.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood debut in Vikas Bahl’s comic drama “Goodbye,” which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram. Her upcoming film appearance is in Pushpa: The Rule.

On August 5, Sita Ramam, a movie with major roles for Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in theatres. Both critics and viewers have all-praises for the film. It has also been deemed a success. Rashmika played the role of Afreen, a woman who sets out to discover Sita (Mrunal Thakur) and learns more about her relationship with Ram (Dulquer Salmaan).

