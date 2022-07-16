Rashmika Mandanna Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Red Dress; Winks at Paps While Posing At Event

Rashmika Mandanna is considered one of the most attractive actresses in both South and Bollywood at the moment. The actress is often called ‘National Crush’ by her fans, owing to her aesthetic looks. Each time the actress steps out, she is bound to make headlines for her stunning persona. On Thursday night, the Geetha Govindam actress was spotted at an event and she took her fans’ breath away as she posed in stunning red attire.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Rashmika looking drop-dead gorgeous as she poses in a figure-hugging thigh-high length dress. Boasting a deep V neck, and an accentuated fabric from her waist.

Letting the outfit do all the talking, Rashmika went minimal with her accessories. She opted for simple yet effective pair of hoop earrings to go with her ensemble. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones.

In the video, we see Rashmika smilingly striking poses for the paparazzi. She even smiles back and winks at the shutterbugs as she takes her fans’ breath away with her latest outing.

Soon after the video hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on her favourite actress. While one fan wrote, “Rashu ma’am looking so beautiful❤️😍,” another added “Such a cutie.” A third social media user called her “Stunner 🔥❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Good Bye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. The actress is at the peak of her career and is growing to shine in Indian Cinema.

She caught the audience’s eye with her impressive performance in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam. She also featured in blockbuster movies like Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Talking about her projects in the South, Rashmika will play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated family entertainer Varisu.

Rashmika is gearing up for her upcoming film Sita Ramam. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Ram and Mrunal Thakur as his love interest. As per the reports, Rashmika will be playing a meaningful role in the film. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner Swapna Cinema.

