Rashmika Mandanna has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Apart from that, the actress also enjoys a massive fan following. She recently dropped a bundle of photos from her latest photoshoot. The actress was a complete vision to behold in pink. Rashmika looked gorgeous in an all-pink ensemble. She kept her wavy locks loose. Minimalistic make-up, well-defined eyes and stone studded earrings tied her whole look together. The actress who’s also known as the National crush of India had fans calling her ‘Crushmika’ in the comments section. One of them also wrote, “Aapki cuteness ka raaz kya hai mam so cute 😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥”. “Your beauty can’t be defined in the words ❤️❤️🔥🔥😍😍,” read the other one.

Take a look:

Meanwhile on the personal front, Rashmika has reportedly jetted off with Vijay Deverakonda and his family for a quick vacay to Dubai. Fans spotted the duo in a leaked photo from the trip. The duo have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now but have never confirmed about the same. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha Rashmika had earlier shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

She had shared, “I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika recently starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. The film released on Netflix and has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film marked Rashmika’s second film in Bollywood. Her debut Bollywood film Goodbye released earlier last year. She was seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Read all the Latest Movies News here