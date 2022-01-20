Rashmika Mandanna on Being Called National Crush: 'It’s Not Something To Pressurise Yourself Over'

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved Indian actors. So much so that she has already been fondly called the ‘national crush.’ Although Rashmika is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she already has fans across different parts of the country. Rashmika’s popularity rose further with her latest release Pushpa: The Rise. Having been cast opposite Allu Arjun, Rashmika managed to stand out in the movie with her acting skills and dance moves.

Now, in a recent interview, Rashmika spoke about the ‘national crush’ title and expressed her gratitude to fans. However, she never takes the pressure of sustaining it.

Speaking with BollywoodLife, Rashmika also said that she never takes ‘pressure’ about her public appearances as she is a mannequin to her team. The actor said that it takes a village for an actor to look a certain way and all the credit for her looks goes to her team. “There are a lot of exercises that happen behind to make a celebrity look a certain way that they do,” she added.

On the national crush title, Rashmika said that if the title lasts, she will be grateful. But if it doesn’t, she will be happy that she had it. “For me being titled the national crush is something which just happened and it’s not something to pressurise yourself over. I take it like an appreciation that I have got from the people for all the hard work I have done until now. If it lasts (title of national crush) I am grateful, and if it doesn’t last I will be happy that I had it when I did. I think it’s just the love that people are showing and I am supremely grateful," she said.

Talking about the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika shared that it was the first time she had been associated with a big project like this, hence, she was not aware of the expectations she should keep from it. Rashmika said that she is grateful for the success the film has achieved. When asked about the first shooting schedule of Pushpa: The Rule, the actor said that though she cannot reveal the date, it will begin soon.

