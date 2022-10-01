Rashmika Mandanna On RRR Missing India's Official Entry To Oscars 2023

S S Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, impressed fans across the world. It received appreciation from the West and won a lot of love from Hollywood as well. However, the film was snubbed by the Film Federation of India, who picked the Gujarati film, Chhello Show, as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. Fans and several other stars have expressed their disappointment on the selection. And now Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to the fiasco. According to the actress, the love RRR has received from across the borders is bigger than anything else.

In an interview with India Today, Rashmika said, “I mean the film is being celebrated and that is amazing. My previous film, Dear Comrade, almost made it to the list and, of course, it did not make it to the actual nominee (list), but the RRR numbers and love that it has received, is something to celebrate.”

Top showsha video

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR has an ensemble star cast of Alluri Sitaraman Raju, NT Rama Rao, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Edward Sonnenblick as well as Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan. SS Rajamouli received appreciation worldwide for the film’s plot and direction. Set in the pre-independence era, RRR narrates a fictional tale of two Telugu freedom fighters. The film, which was released earlier this year in March, grossed over Rs 1100 crore worldwide in its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Suneel Grover, and Pavail Gulati. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the family drama is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7. Going by the trailer, Goodbye is a slice-of-life story of a family trying to come to terms with the matriarch’s death.

In addition, Rashmika has two more Hindi projects in the pipeline– Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. In the interview, the actress also shared an update regarding Pushpa: The Rule. Rashmika, who will be reprising her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer, shared that the shooting for the Pushpa sequel will begin in October and it will be a fun ride for the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here