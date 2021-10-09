Rashmika Mandanna on Working in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: 'It Will Unlock Yet Another Milestone'

Rashmika Mandanna recently unveiled her first look poster from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The actress shared her first look as Pushpa’s love interest Srivalli in the Sukumar-directed film and sent the Internet into a tizzy. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film, received an overwhelming response for her first-look poster that features her in a never-seen-before raw and rustic avatar.

Expressing her gratitude for the love from her fans and audiences, Rashmika shared, “It’s so gratifying to receive such heartwarming compliments on my first look of Pushpa. I was really nervous and excited but I’m really glad and thankful for all the love the audiences have showered on Pushpa."

Rashmika Mandana’s First Look for ‘Pushpa’ Out; Fans Go Crazy

She further added, “It’s my first multilingual Pan-India movie, and I believe personally for me it has given me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actress. It’s remarkably going to unlock yet another milestone and I can’t wait for my fans and audiences to see me bring alive the character of Srivalli’s which is the film’s (Pushpa) soul."

Pushpa is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. It has been reported that Allu Arjun plays a sandalwood smuggler while Rashmika features as his wife in the film, which is reportedly based on real-life incidents about the red sandalwood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalseema.

Rashmika also has two big Bollywood projects in the pipeline already - Mission Manju featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.