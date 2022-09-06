Rashmika Mandanna On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In Goodbye and Allu Arjun In Pushpa: 'Living My Dream'

Rashmika Mandanna is on a success spree ever since she impressed everyone as Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled Goodbye in which the actress will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta among others. While the trailer of the film was released earlier today and looks very promising, Rashmika has now revealed what happened when she met Big B for the first time.

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Rashmika was seen talking about how she first met the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and how they slowly developed an endearing relationship during the shooting of Goodbye. “We started shooting on my birthday and I met him for the first time then. I remember this day very clearly as I was waiting for him since I wanted to say hey. While I was standing in the corner, he crossed me and he went away,” the actress said.

Rashmika further added that even though Big B was lost in his thoughts and busy thinking about some scenes, she approached him to say ‘hello’. “I wanted to introduce myself but of course, sir was busy thinking about the scene and what to do and not to do,” she added. The actress further revealed that she later went in, quickly introduced herself saying, “Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter”, then found her exit.

Not just this but Rashmika also talked about what happened when one fine day she found herself to be out of words when Bachchan had Tweeted about her. “One day I entered the sets and everybody was like “Did you check your Twitter?’ and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had posted a picture saying Pushpa,” Rashmika revealed.

Rashmika also addressed how she has shared the screen with two of the biggest superstars of the country – Allu Arjun and Amitabh Bachchan. “I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema,” she said.

Meanwhile, besides Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Pushpa 2 along with Allu Arjun and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

