Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Ban In Kannada; Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Celebrate Anniversary

Actress Rashmika Mandanna responded to the online trolling for her statements on Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The actress came under fire a few weeks ago after she confessed she had not seen Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster film yet. Speaking with the press in Bengaluru, Rashmika explained that she was asked if she watched Kantara two to three days after it was released and she had not got a chance to watch it at the time.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the mountains, away from the city hustle. On this special day, the two actors painted Instagram red with their mushy wishes for each other. Needless to say, their captions are all things love. The actress, for her anniversary-special post, picked never-seen-before pictures of herself and her husband from their wedding day and their vacation.

Megastar Salman Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor’s much anticipated multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie features actress Pooja Hegde and it also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. Shooting for the movie has already started, and in the midst of all that, a rumour has taken the internet by storm.

KGF actor and South superstar Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today. Yash and Radhika are also blessed with two wonderful kids, Ayra and Yatharv. The much-in-love couple often treat their fans to adorable glimpses from their personal life, and their fans can’t stop gushing over them. As the duo complete 6 years of marital bliss today, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to post a couple of unseen pics from their married life along with a heartwarming note.

The Malayalam movie Shefeekkinte Santhosham was released on November 25 and received love from the audience and critics. But it soon got embroiled in controversies after actor Bala alleged in an interview that neither he nor the technicians of the film were given their fee. The film’s director, Anup Pandalam, had stepped forward to reply to these allegations in a Facebook post. Anup wrote that since Bala has taken his name, he will explain.

