Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About The ‘Painful’ Phase After Dear Comrade Kissing Scene

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who became a national icon after appearing in Pushpa: The Rise, is all set for her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl. She will be seen sharing the screen space with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in this movie. Although Rashmika has been receiving a lot of love and adulation of late, she has also had her share of bumpy roads and low phases. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actress opened up about one of the most challenging phases of her career.

It all started when she appeared in the 2019 film Dear Comrade, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The Bharat Kamma directorial had a steamy kiss scene between Vijay and Rashmika in the rain, which led to incessant trolling. Many thought that the kiss was obscene and called it a publicity stunt. As a result, Rashmika was subjected to a lot of backlashes online.

Top showsha video

In her interview with the entertainment portal, Rashmika Mandanna shared that it was a ‘painful’ moment in her life. She also revealed that the trolling and hate gave her nightmares where everyone had turned their backs on her. The Pushpa star also said that she often cried herself to bed and used to also wake up crying on some days.

Rashmika further stated that the most difficult part was not being able to confide in her family as she knew it would affect them as well. “Your family is not used to it so you can’t even open up to your family because my parents would never want to see me sad. Conveying something like this would really make them sad,” concluded the 26-year-old actress.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumoured love story has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. However, they have maintained that they are just friends. The Sita Ramam actress recently expressed that she finds rumours about their relationship “cute.” Meanwhile, Karan Johar, in the grand finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, revealed that Vijay is single.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here