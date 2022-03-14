Rashmika Mandanna Pens Emotional Note on 'Finding Today Painful'; Fans Send Her Love

Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media. The actress keeps her fans and followers updated about her professional life by sharing her movie looks, behind-the-scene set videos, and photoshoots. However, on Sunday, the actress decided to share a rather personal message for her fans.

Rashmika penned an emotional note in which she sent out her love to all those who are going through a difficult time. Sharing two gorgeous photos of herself in a white saree, Rashmika wrote, “The world’s a much better place with you in it! By you, I mean all of you… you all make me so happy and each one of you is so important… so if any of you are finding today difficult painful or unbearable… I know how you feel and so know that here’s me sending you my love and power to get through today… one step at a time right… You’ll be fine and keep telling yourself that. This to shall pass. I love you!

Soon after her post, Rashmika’s fans began showering her with love in the comment section. One user wrote, “We all love you too." Another one said, “You look so adorable. Love you."

Rashmika Mandanna has been in limelight after the massive success of Pushpa The Rise which also starred Allu Arjun in the lead. The movie rocked at the box office and won everyone’s appreciation. With over Rs 300 crores, the film also became one of the highest-earning movies of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun’s career. Apart from this, Rashmika is also set to appear in two Bollywood movies - Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also soon begin shooting for the sequel of Pushpa.

She is reportedly dating Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. There were also reports that the rumoured couple was planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. However, Pushpa: The Rise actress recently refuted all such reports and called them ‘time pass rumours’.

“I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be," Rashmika had said in an interview.

