Rashmika Mandanna Pens Heartbreaking Note on Being 'Ridiculed,' Says 'False Narratives Being Spread'

Rashmika Mandanna has often spoken out about being subjected to unnecessary hate and negativity online. The actress has once again got candid about being at the receiving end of hate ever since she started her film career.

Rashmika, who often grabs headlines for her rumoured romance with Vijay Deverakonda, took to her Instagram account to pen a lengthy heartbreaking note, where she spoke about how all the trolling and ridiculing against her has taken a toll on the actress’ mental health.

“A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead,” she wrote.

The actress further said that she is often “ridiculed and mocked by the internet, especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID.” She continued, “I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry.”

The Geetha Govindam actress said that while she welcomes constructive criticism, it’s the trolling and ridiculing that bothers her. “I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving,” she wrote.

She concluded the note by acknowledging that she does recognise all the love “I’ve been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this.”

Rashmika will next be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharishi and Oopiri fame, Varisu is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Other than Vijay and Rashmika, the film features Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 12 January 2023 in the week of Pongal. Varisu will clash with Ajith’s Thunivu on Pongal 2023. Varisu will be simultaneously released in Telugu as Vaarasudu. After Varisu, Vijay is expected to team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film. Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.

