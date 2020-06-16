Rashmika Mandanna Pens Note for Her ‘Papa Bear’

There perhaps is no bond as beautiful and special as that of a father and daughter. South Indian film industry star Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Instagram post is a proof of the same.

Rashmika on Tuesday took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her dad. Along with the post, she penned a heartwarming note on how her dad has been the pillar in her life.

“When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine,” she wrote.

Rashmika further added that it took her years to understand her father’s way of showing emotions.

Rashmika’s last movie venture was Sarileru Neekevvaru which starred South superstar Mahesh Babu. Her upcoming project is a Telugu action-thriller Pushpa, which also stars Allu Arjun. The project is written and directed by Sukumar. Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj will also be seen in crucial roles. As per reports, the Telugu film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

