Rashmika Mandanna Posts Viral Video of School Girl Dancing To Pushpa Song Saami Saami; Check Her Reaction

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved celebs in the South industry. The actress who is set to venture into Bollywood with Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer Goodbye often amuses her fans with intriguing glimpses of personal and professional life. The actor reacted to a young school girl dancing effortlessly to her song Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Bowled over by the girl’s moves, Rashmika said the ‘cutie’ had made her day and added that she wanted to meet her.

On Wednesday, Rashmika shared the original tweet of the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I?”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..<br>how can I? <a href=”https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK”>https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK</a></p>— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) <a href=”https://twitter.com/iamRashmika/status/1569894930998525952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

While many praised the young girl for dancing well, one person even compared her to Rashmika and said she had danced better than the actor herself.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along. It is also being speculated that the film would have a massive budget of Rs. 400 crores, out of which half of it would go into production alone.

if reports are to be believed, then Pushpa 2 will go on floors from the third week of September. According to a report in Pinkvilla, director Sukumar is all set to take the films on the floor in September after working hard on the script. A source revealed, “Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny (Allu Arjun) and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kick-starts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later.”

The source added, “Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and alongside, he is also working on the film’s music. The music sittings of the film are already done, but he is working on them again with other team members.”

Fans have eagerly been pleading makers to make Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Srivalli, stronger in Pushpa: The Rule. In her response to this, Rashmika had replied, “I hope so too let’s see.”

