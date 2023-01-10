Rashmika Praises Samantha for Shaakuntalam Trailer, Latter Showers Love on Mission Majnu

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam and Rashmika Mandanna-Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu dropped on the same day and both actresses made sure to show their support for each other. Samantha, who is also battling myositis, was present at the trailer launch event of her film. The actress donned a beautiful white saree for the evening. After the launch, she took to social media to share a photo and thank her fans. She wrote, “Thankyou for today "

Commenting on her post, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Trailer looks so nice.. all the bestest Sammy. ❤️" Samantha had a sweet reply for her as well. Praising Mission Majnu, she wrote, “@rashmika_mandanna loved Mission Majnu trailer as well Congratulations "

Take a look at her post:

Based on Kalidasa’s internationally acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha in the titular character and actor Dev Mohan as King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Mission Majnu, on the other hand, is a spy thriller inspired by true events. The film will release on Netflix on January 20 this year.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the Pushpa actress expressed her love for Samantha and said that she is extremely possessive towards her. Speaking with Gulte, Rashmika said, “Sammy is a wonderful lady. She’s graceful and beautiful at heart. She’s a person that I always want to protect. I am very possessive mama when it comes to her." Rashmika also spoke about Samantha’s Myositis diagnosis. She said, “I came to know about Sam’s condition when she put it out. I didn’t know if she wanted to talk about something before the world knew. I only wish her the best. I’ve always admired her and looked up to her. When you look up to someone, you would want them to win all the battles. It’s the same for me. I am going to be this person who’s going to be extremely possessive of her. She’s a woman of utmost care, grace and love. I want the world to have only love for her."

Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika, on the other hand, has Varisu, Animal and Pushpa 2 in the pipeline.

