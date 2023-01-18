Rashmika Mandanna has been embroiled in various controversies in the past few months. She was subjected to online trolling after she said that she didn’t watch ‘Kantara’. Another time, the actress was criticised for not mentioning the production house Paramvah Studios while talking about the success of her debut film Kirik Party during an interview. Rashmika made her acting debut with Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kirik Party in 2016 opposite Rakshit Shetty. Rakshit is the co-founder of Paramvah Studios and he was previously engaged to Rashmika. In fact, there were reports of Rashmika Mandanna being banned in Kannada film industry after she didn’t credit Rakshit and Rishab for Kirik Party success.

Most recently, Rashmika was trolled for saying South films “have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers." Her comment irked many on social media. Now, Rashmika has appeared to address all the online trolling against her.

“I have been in the industry for 5-6 years, the thing that I have realised is that there are going to be phases where people will talk, not talk, enjoy your films and not. You can never want your audience to think only positively or the way you want them to think," she told IndiaToday.in.

She added, “You just have to be okay with the good and the bad and whatever is being spoken about you. But, at the end of the day, we are all human beings and a lot of these things do affect me, but it is also about how you react to it, because your reaction is in your control. I think right now I am in that space. I don’t know I cannot speak for everyone, but I think somehow actors get into that space to protect themselves.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu on Netflix. This will mark Rashmika’s first film with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra.

