Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in glory after the huge success of her latest film Pushpa:The Rise, recently opened up about her dating rumours with Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda. There have been widespread rumours that these two stars are seeing each other. Rashmika and Vijay, on the other hand, have always denied these rumuors.

In Mumbai and Hyderabad, Rashmika and Vijay are said to be going to the same gym. They are said to have celebrated the New Year together in Goa. In December 2021, they were also seen together after a dinner date in Mumbai. During a recent interview, as reported by Bollywood life, when Rashmika Mandanna was once again asked if she is dating Vijay, she said that she is tired of talking about this news. She feels that all this is a part of an actor’s life. So now she doesn’t react to linkup rumors.

When asked about the institution of marriage, she stated that she is too young for it. Rashmika added that she hasn’t given it much thought and that she prefers to be with someone who makes her feel at ease.

"Love, for me, is when you offer each other respect, time, and a sense of security. Love only works when it’s both sides, not just one," she said.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is set to appear in two Bollywood films. In Mission Majnu, she co-stars with Sidharth Malhotra and in Goodbye, she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also begin shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of Pushpa series, in March.

Vijay, on the other hand, is preparing for his multilingual film Liger in which he will star alongside Ananya Panday. The film is a sports action drama written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also marks the debut of legendary boxer Mike Tyson in Indian cinema.

Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in the movies Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

