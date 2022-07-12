Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Reports of Doing Film With Tiger Shroff: 'Tiger And I Just Shot For...'

Rumours were rife that Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna bagged yet another Bollywood film. It was reported that the film would be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and she would star opposite Tiger Shroff. It was said that the film would be helmed by director Shashank Khaitan.

However, Rashmika has now cleared the air once and for all. Amid much speculation, Rashmika on Monday took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she indeed would be seen with Tiger Shroff, albeit in an advertisement.

While sharing agoofy video on her social media account from the sets of her recent ad shoot with Tiger, Rashmika added in the caption – “The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I just shot for an ad.. Working with (Tiger emoji) was absolute (several fire emojis, laughing emoji and a white heart emoji) Look forward to it.”

For the unversed, Rashmika is set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She then has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She started filming for Animal earlier this year with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Tiger just wrapped up shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for a December release. Tiger is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The shooting timeline for which is yet to be finalised. He is also in talks with producer Jackky Bhagnani for a yet-untitled production.

As for Rashmika, besides her Hindi films, she also has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun in Telugu, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay in Tamil and Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur which is also in Telugu.

