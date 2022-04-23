Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Samantha's Cryptic Tweet, Ram Charan Lauds Yash For KGF Chapter 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently dropped a cryptic tweet talking about silence, ignorance, and kindness. “Don’t ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, MY KINDNESS for weakness,” the actress wrote. Resharing her own tweet, Samantha later wrote, “Kindness can have an expiry date.” However, Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna reacted to Samantha’s tweet and wrote, “Word,” with a power emoji.

Megastar Ram Charan, who is currently absorbing the success of his periodic drama RRR, took to social media and congratulated the team of KGF: Chapter 2. Posting an image, which featured the star cast of KGF: Chapter 2, Ram Charan congratulated Prashant and Hombale Films for the massive success of their film. The actor further lauded Yash’s screen presence and his acting chops. “Rocky, Dear brother Yash, your performance was just mind-blowing and your onscreen presence is commendable,” Ram Charan tweeted.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and dropped an adorable picture with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the picture, Ranveer was seen hugging Karan and Alia from behind. “Engulfed in a ROCKY hug! Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani! Aapko jald hai sunani!” Karan wrote while sharing the selfie.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey failed to rule the box office on its opening day. As per Box Office India, Jersey reported a low opening day collection with around 3.75-4 crore (net). Even though the afternoon and evening shows of the movie were better than the morning ones, but still it failed to earn big at the box office on day one. It will be interesting to see if the box office collection of Jersey will increase on Saturday and Sunday.

A video of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is going viral on social media in which he can be seen waving his hand and telling paps to turn off their cameras. “Bandh kar dada, bandh kar dada. Bandh kariye usko (Turn it off, brother. Turn it off),” the Starkid can be heard saying in the video. In the same video, Taimur’s younger brother Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan can also be seen riding a toy car.

