Rashmika Mandanna Recalls Her First Meet With Amitabh Bachchan on Goodbye Sets: 'Was Flashing A Big Smile'

After proving her mettle in the cinema of the South with blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise and Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna is making her foray into Bollywood with Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye which stars stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The 26-year-old actress who has already achieved a lot in a small span of time is eagerly looking forward to trying something new and unique with her choices.

During the trailer launch event for the film, the Sita Ramam actress revealed that she followed her gut feeling when she came across the script of Goodbye. She shared, “I have always picked scripts based on my gut feeling. I believe what is meant for me will happen to me. I feel like that’s the universe’s way of saying it, so it’s purely a gut feeling. When I heard the script (of ‘Goodbye’)… I’m at a point in my career, where I’m going out and testing the waters. I don’t know what’s right and what’s wrong. I don’t know what people expect of me… I am an actor and I want to do good films.”

She also emphasized on why it’s important to have fun while working on a project. She expressed, “I want to have fun while I do it. To the day, I am able to work like this and make such memories, I am willing to do and might as well make everyone smile and give good memories to everyone watching the film. This film (‘Goodbye’) is so special because of the things, which are already seen in the trailer. So it’s going to be extremely special.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/IhdJfl3C-lA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Rashmika also recalled her first ever encounter with her legendary co-star Amitabh Bachchan on her birthday two years ago. The actress disclosed, “I was standing and waiting for him, and sir just walked in, crossed me and went. So I was like, ‘ok, not now. This is not the time’ because I was standing there, flashing a big smile… I thought (maybe) he was thinking about the scene. Then I went to him and told him, ‘Hi sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter’. I was so nervous, it is such a huge responsibility working with such big actors. It is just good to get each other’s energy on the first day.”

The actress added further, “He was so strict, sitting there and then we started having a banter like a father and a daughter. Our relationship got closer and closer throughout the making of the film. He is a beautiful person, so I’m just happy that I got to see his side while working with him.”

Rashmika also divulged her experience working with Panchayat and Badhai Ho famed Neena Gupta. She stated, “I was just so comfortable working with her, and it was easy. The first day I came on set, I wondered how everyone knew everyone on set, and I was like, ‘Wait, am I late to the party?’ But now I’m chilling with them, they’re my people also.”

Goodbye is a slice-of-life film that would depict a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. Apart from big names like Big B and Neena Gupta, the film will also feature Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang. The family-comedy-drama is slated to release on October 7.

