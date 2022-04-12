Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Skincare Regimen Involves Saliva Face Mask Courtesy Her Adorable Dog Aura

Rashmika Mandanna’s cocker spaniel, Aura, makes an endearing appearance on the actor’s recent story, stealing the hearts of several fans. This extremely adorable little dog seems to be accompanying the actor almost everywhere, from her house to shoots to even the gym. So it comes as no surprise when Rashmika took to Instagram today to post a photo of Aura expressing his love to its owner.

The dog seemed to be locked in a battle with the actor’s face as it licked and hugged the actor amid a tornado of saliva. Rashmika looked natural and gorgeous in a no-makeup look with a casual T-shirt on, her hair was done up in a bun in synch with the relaxed vibes she gave off while spending time with her furry companion.

With his soft, brown coat, Aura looked adorable smothering Rashmika with a sort of love only a dog can. The actor captioned her story humorously with, “Omg…I have Aura saliva as a face mask now”. The dog-human pair duo seemed to have captured everyone’s hearts and revealed the secret behind Rashmika’s gorgeous skin.

On a more professional note, following the success of Pushpa: The Beginning, the actor will continue on to the sequel, Pushpa 2, alongside industry giant Allu Arjun, which will start shooting soon. The actor has also landed a role with Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy 66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Rashmika took to Instagram to express her delight on working next to the Tamil actor. She has also secured a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan’s next motion picture with Hanu Raghavapudi. Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu, a spy thriller, with icon Sidharth Malhotra. She has also been cast in the Amitabh Bachchan movie, Goodbye, and Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

