Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She is Still on Good Terms With Her Exes, Says 'I Meet Their Families'

South star Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Vikash Bahl’s comedy-drama Goodbye. The release date of the film is just around the corner and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie to the masses. During a recent press conference with Mirchi Plus, Rashmika Mandanna ended up playing a game inspired by the title of her upcoming film. The actress was given multiple awkward situations and asked if she would say ‘hi’ or ‘goodbye’ to them. It was during this game session when Rashmika revealed she still maintains a cordial relationship with all her former partners.

During the game session, Mandanna was asked how she would react if she came across the current partners of her exes at a party. The Pushpa star stated that she will say ‘hi’ to them. According to Mandanna, she still maintains a friendly relationship with her former partners and continues to meet their families. She stated, “With my exes also, I am still friends. I sort of like meet their families, their present, current, future, past, everything.” Although the actress cannot guarantee if talking to exes is something that is good and advisable, she believes maintaining a good relationship is good for her. “I have a very good relationship with them. So that’s good,” she concluded.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pREBDIac_bo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Not many of Rashmika Mandanna’s exes are known to the media but her engagement with co-star Rakshit Shetty was highly publicized back in 2017. The duo began dating each other during the filming of her debut movie Kirik Party and also ended up getting engaged in a private celebration in her hometown. Unfortunately, a year later the couple announced their separation citing compatibility issues and maintaining that the break-up was mutual. She is often linked to her Dear Comrade co-actor Vijay Deverakonda. Rumours of their engagement and marriage often hit the headlines but the duo has always dismissed the reports. Once Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to specifically assert there’s nothing cooking between the two.

On the professional front, Goodbye also marks Mandanna’s first-ever collaboration with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The comedy-drama is all set to hit the big screens on October 7. Apart from Goodbye, she has a slew of interesting projects lying in her kitty. She will next share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. In addition to this, she is also filming the sequel of Pushpa titled Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here