Rashmika Mandanna Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In Black Thigh High Gown, Netizen Notice She's Uncomfortable

Karan Johar hosted a massive, massive birthday bash in Mumbai for his 50th birthday. Several stars from Bollywood and television walked the red carpet to attend the celebrations. Among these stars was Rashmika Mandanna. The actress, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, was seen making her way to the part wearing a black gown.

The one-shoulder black cutout dress featured a sheer net detailing around the torso and a thigh-high slit. Rashmika completed her gorgeous look with a pair of black heels and statement earrings. However, the outfit had the potential of revealing more than Rashmika wants and it seemed that she was aware of it. Several social media users noticed that the actress was ensuring the outfit was in place and to them, it came across as though Rashmika was uncomfortable.

“She looks so uncomfortable,” a social media user wrote on a paparazzi video featuring Rashmika’s look from the night. “Why did she wear that dress if she was so uncomfortable,” asked another. “She was so uncomfortable in dat dress bt dress 🔥” a third user wrote.

The party was also attended by Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu star will be making his Bollywood debut with Liger, backed by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions. The actor looked dapper in a black suit.

Several pictures from inside the party also surfaced online showing that the stars had a ball at the bash. A video of Karan cutting a five-tier cake also surfaced online. For his birthday, Karan opted for a jazzy green coat with a pair of black pants. He was seen posing for the cameras alone at first and he returned to pose with Rani Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She has Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta as well.

