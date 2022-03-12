Rashmika Mandanna Roped in For Vijay’s Thalapathy 66? What We Know

South Diva Rashmika Mandanna, who was most recently seen in the smash hit Pushpa: The Rise, will be seen romancing Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. An official confirmation on the matter is still awaited.

Vijay’s forthcoming flick, Thalapathy 66, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. Fans are anxiously awaiting updates on the film. Vamshi Paidipally is helming the film, produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

According to speculations, Rashmika Mandanna has been cast as the female lead in Thalapathy 66. The actor will romance Thalapathy Vijay for the first time. Vamshi Padipally and Dil Raju, the producers, were impressed with Rashmika and decided to bring her on board.

Previously, the producers considered Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani for the film. They have, however, zeroed down on Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna is coming off the glory of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The actor has a series of films in various stages of development.

Advertisement

Dil Raju, the film’s producer, said in an interview that the film will be released on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023. Top actors and technicians from throughout the country will join the film.

Interestingly, during a promotional interview for her Telugu film Bheeshma, the diva was asked to select three stars she would want to have as friends, boyfriend, and husband.

Rashmika stated that she would like to be friends with her Bheeshma co-star Nithiin. She then went on to explain, “Thalapathy Vijay is my dream man. I’m smitten by him." When asked who she’d want to marry, she named Vijay.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.