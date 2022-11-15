Rashmika Mandanna Says Parents Struggled to Find Home, Pay Rent; Says It Was Hard to 'Even Buy a Toy'

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the financial problems her family faced when she was growing up. The actress, who is one of the most popular stars today, confessed that there was a time when her parents struggled to find a house and even pay rent. The Pushpa 2 star added that things were so difficult at home that they couldn’t even buy her a toy.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Rashmika spoke about her success achieved and said that she doesn’t take the popularity and love from fans for granted. “I have been on the other side. There was a time when we would move homes every two months. I have been conscious of these things (struggles) ever since I was a child,” she said.

“I am taking the liberty of recalling how they used to find it hard to search for a place for us to live in and pay those rents,” she said, adding that while her parents would never say no to her demands, even if it were for just a toy, she knew they couldn’t afford it so she wouldn’t ask them.

“In my heart, I am still that girl who could not even buy a toy,” she said. “I respect the money I earn, the love I receive and the acknowledgement that I get as an actor. My childhood memories don’t let me take my success lightly, because I know this will not last forever,” she added.

Rashmika has had a good year so far. Not only did she continue to enjoy the success of Pushpa in January but she also made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye in October. She has a slew of projects in the pipeline. These include Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

