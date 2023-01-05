Actress Rashmika Mandanna appeared to address the trolling she was subjected to after she used air quotes while speaking about Rishab Shetty. For the unversed, a few weeks ago, during an interview, Rashmika was speaking about a project she was working on with the Kantara actor but used air quotes while speaking about it. Several fans felt it was a dig at the Kannada star and trolled the actress. Even Rishab appeared to have taken offense to it. He took a dig at the gesture without taking her name.

Now, in a recent interview, Rashmika made a passing mention about how her hand gestures are also under scrutiny and she is trolled for it. Rashmika was dissecting the reason she is trolled and spoke about the viral Instagram post she shared addressing the trolls.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Rashmika said, “Being actors, we’re always out there. We’re public figures. We can’t expect people to always like us. I can’t lie. It’s strange because I’m an actor and I play all these different characters, but in reality, I just can’t lie. I put out that post because it wasn’t just about me, there was a wave of negativity about most of us in the industry, and I was like, ‘Why is this happening? It’s not like we’re doing something wrong.’"

“It just made me think that it’s time to talk about something like this. But after that, I realised that we can’t expect everybody to like us… And maybe because of the way I talk, me doing these hand gestures, somebody might not like, or people might not like that I’m so expressive… But at the same time, there’s so much love out there, which I’m truly grateful for," she added.

Recently, Kiccha Sudeepa also indirectly spoke about Rashmika coming under fire for her comments on not watching Kantara and told IndiaGlitz Telugu that stars should learn to face such situations and grow stronger. “When we know that this is going to happen, I think we will all be more polished in what we talk, how we speak or what we are supposed to say. You want to have an account on Facebook and Twitter and following of 2 or 10 million but you don’t want this negative thing? Really?" he said.

