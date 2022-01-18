Rashmika Mandanna Shares an Update on Pushpa The Rule Shoot

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been gaining a lot of compliments for her performance in the film Pushpa: The Rise. Also starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the film has been doing phenomenally well at the box office and has appealed to the pan-Indian audience. Recently, in a conversation with BollywoodLife.com, the actress shared an update on the shoot of the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film is scheduled to release in December this year.

When the publication asked her when she will start shooting for the sequel, she said, “I don’t know if I can reveal that (laughs). But soon."

Talking about the films response and the love it has been receiving, she said, “Well, I had no idea what to expect, it’s the biggest film in my career, and I have never done something like that before. So, if you have not done anything like that before, you can’t expect anything from it. You know that it’s going to be big, but you don’t know how big it’s going to be. I was confident about Pushpa as I had seen how much work is going into it. I knew what we are trying to show people. So, I knew what exactly the film is capable of."

The Dear Comrade actress will also be making her Bollywood debut with the films Mission Majnu and Goodbye. Mission Majnu pairs her with Sidharth Malhotra whereas, in Goodbye, she will be sharing the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. Not only was the original Telugu version of the film a huge success, but the Hindi dubbed version of the film also was declared a massive hit. Until January 11, Pushpa Hindi had already collected Rs 81.58 crore.

Not only in India, Pushpa: The Rise has also been received well in Nepal. Over the weekend, videos from theatres playing the Telugu movies surfaced online, showing moviegoers dancing in the cinema halls and enjoying the viewing experience.

