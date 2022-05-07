Rashmika Mandanna Shells Out Major Wokrout Goals, Lifts ‘75 kgs on Stiff Leg’; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness inspiration for all. The actress pulls off heavy workouts with so much ease that it feels like a cakewalk. However, if we step into doing it, it just leaves us all in sweats. Rashmika never misses a day in the gym and her toned body says it all. Rashmika is a true fitness lover and her social media timeline is proof. She never wastes a day when it comes to exercising. Recently, the actress pulled off an intense cardio session and the only thing we can say is “you go girl."

Rashmika shared a workout video of herself in which she can be seen doing half squats using 75 kgs weight. Revealing the stiffness in her legs, Rashmika captioned the video, “75 kgs on stiff leg- Nice," followed by a strength emoticon. In the video shared by the Pushpa star, we can see her donning a perfect summer gym look with orange and white tights with a rustic orange t-shirt. She tied her hair in a bun.

To give a powerful look to her video, Rashmika chose the perfect song to go with it. She put the “Best of me" by the musical group NEFFEX to show what she feels.

This isn’t the first time Rashmika is making us mad over her fitness regime. Earlier, she shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle in which she carried out various cardio exercises in a loop. The video was all about power, strength, sweat and dedication.

On the work front, Rashmika will next star opposite Sidharth Malhotra for the spy-thriller Mission Majnu. Apart from that, Rashmika will also be sharing the screen with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye. This is not it, the actress is also all set to start shooting for the sequel of her blockbuster film Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.