Rashmika Mandanna Showers Praise On Rishab Shetty After Her Controversial Kantara Remark

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has recently been grabbing all the headlines. No, it is not because of her films. Recently, during the promotion of her upcoming movie Mission Majnu, Rashmika got embroiled in a controversy after she remarked that since South is all about item songs and dance numbers, she prefers Bollywood songs more. The controversy did not stop there. Not so long ago, the Dear Comrade actress also earned the ire of the Kannada masses when the diva revealed that she has not watched Rishab Shetty’s magnum opus Kantara.

Recently, Rashmika was quick to clarify her comments on the aforementioned controversies in an interview, as reported by News18 Telugu. In an interaction with the media, the 26-year-old hailed praises on both Rishab Shetty and her former beau Rakshit Shetty. The actress revealed that it was because of Rishab’s 2016 comedy-drama Kirik Party that Rashmika tasted the joy of her first success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Elaborating on the same, Rashmika added that both Rishab and Rakshit helped her a lot to become the star that she is now. She expressed her gratitude for getting the opportunity to star in that Kannada-language film. The South beauty also expressed that she would never forget the support she got from the Kantara star and Charlie 777 actor.

There were also persistent rumours that Rashmika is allegedly banned from the Kannada film industry. As per a report by ETimes, the actress reacted to the claims by saying, “I only love them. Rest is up to them." The Goodbye actress was also quick to justify her comment on the differences between South and Bollywood songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

She elucidated that her statement was misconstructed. “One fault I have noticed within myself is when someone asks a 2 marks question, I give a 5 marks answer, which is something I have to work upon. Words are being twisted and turned against me,” Rashmika clarified.

Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu, alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the action drama witnessed its release on OTT giant Netflix today, January 20. Rashmika will also be seen next in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

