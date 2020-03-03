Rashmika Mandanna Shows off Her Cool Dance Moves at Hyderabad Airport, Watch Video

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted having a fun time at the Hyderabad airport. While entering the airport, Rashmika broke into an impromptu jig as she was proceeding towards the check in counter.

The Dear Comrade actress, looked uber cool in a black hoodie and distressed blue denim.

Rashmika had a great beginning to 2020 with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. She was applauded for her role by audiences.

Additionally, she was admired for her role in Bheeshma opposite Nithin, which released on February 21. The chemistry between the duo was widely appreciated by their fans alike.

Rashmika has signed Nanda Kishore's Pogaru in Kannada and will also be seen in Sultan helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, which marks her Tamil debut.

Apart from that, there is a strong buzz for her feature in Sudha Kongara’s directorial opposite Thalapathy Vijay. This film is tentatively called Thalapathy 65, as it marks the 65th film role of Vijay.

The 23-year-old spoke about her fascination towards Vijay, during one of the promotional events of Bheeshma. She said, “I want Vijay Thalapathy to be my beau. I am obsessed with him”.

Follow @News18Movies for more