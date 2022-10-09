Rashmika Mandanna Slips Into Pool, Poses For A Sexy Pic; Did Vijay Deverakonda Click It?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are holidaying in the Maldives. The rumoured couple was seen flying out of the country earlier this weekend together. While they have not confirmed that they are holidaying together, fans noticed that Rashmika borrowed accessories from Vijay for a picture from his wardrobe, seemingly confirming that they are on the exotic island together! The Goodbye actress has been sharing glimpses of their vacation while Vijay is staying away from the social media platform.

Of the handful of posts she shared, Rashmika dropped a sexy picture in which she was in the pool and enjoying the sunset. She flashed her contagious smile as she posed for the camera. She shared the picture with the caption, “Water baby.” While Vijay was missing from the frame, we wonder if he was the one behind the click.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Besides enjoying pool time, Rashmika went diving and also made time to work out.

Rashmika Mandanna’s link-up rumours with Vijay Deverakonda often grab the headlines. Earlier this year, a report claimed that the duo was planning to tie the knot soon. However, Vijay dismissed all the speculations. Rashmika and Vijay are one of the most loved couples in the Telugu film industry.

Despite the reactions, the actor’s Liger co-star Ananya Panday’s sly comment on the identity of his girlfriend has dropped hints that the two might be seeing each other. During their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, Ananya Panday stated Vijay Deverakonda is in a rush to meet Mika Singh (Rush-Mika), claiming it was a farfetched joke.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay will next be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Siva Nirvana’s Kushi. Rashmika, on the other hand, has Animal, Mission Majnu, and Pushpa: The Rule in the pipeline.

