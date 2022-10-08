Rashmika Mandanna Looks Smoking Hot In First Pic From Her Maldives Vacation; Check Here

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Maldives, enjoying some special time. On Saturday morning, the Pushpa: The Rise fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped the first picture from her vacation. In the photo, the actress can be seen dressed in a maxi dress as she takes a mirror selfie. With a stunning sea view in the background, she looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

In the caption, Rashmika wrote, ‘Hi Loves’ and dropped a white heart emoji.

It is being speculated that Rashmika is in the island nation along with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. The two were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday. Although the two arrived at the airport in different cars around the same time, it is not unclear if they were travelling together. Rashmika wore a breezy jumpsuit that appeared to be cinched around her waist. She completed her look with a black cap. On the other hand, Vijay sported a casual yet comfortable look as he wore a greyish sweatshirt along with dark blue trousers, casual slippers and statement sunglasses.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika opened up about her alleged relationship with Vijay and said, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded.”

She further reiterated that they are ‘close friends’ and added, “I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things.”

