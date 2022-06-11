Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Working with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal, Reveals What She Doesn’t Like

Rashmika Mandanna is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but audiences are well aware of her acting prowess. The star has carved a niche for herself with her Telugu films. Now, the actress, who was busy with the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, opened up about the experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about Ranbir, Rashmika told Filmfare, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easy-going that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep.”

But there is also something about Ranbir that Rashmika does not like. She added, “He’s the only one in the whole industry who calls me ‘ma’am’ and I do not like it. I will get him for this one.”

Rashmika and Ranbir were recently spotted shooting for Animal in Manali. Clad in a white saree with red border, she looked every bit gorgeous. She was roped in after Parineeti Chopra stepped out of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna had already worked in two other Bollywood films. The first film she had signed was Mission Majnu, where she will be sharing screen with Shershah actor Sidharth Malhotra. She was then signed for Goodbye, where she will be seen alongside none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika was last seen in Pushpa: The Beginning where she played the female lead, and will be a part of the next film of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. He is playing the character of Shiva in the Ayan Mukerji fantasy drama. Apart from that, he has Shamshera lined up for release, and he would be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in this one. He also has Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

