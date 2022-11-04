Rashmika Mandanna To Be Paired With Vijay Deverakonda In Parasuram's Untitled Film

For Vijay Deverakonda, the year started on an underwhelming note, with his much-anticipated Liger failing to impress the audience and tanking at the box office. Keeping these failures aside, he has teamed up with filmmaker Parasuram, the director who gave him the biggest hit — Geetha Govindam — of his career. There are reports that Parasuram has teamed up with a renowned production company to make this film. Vijay’s fans were extremely delighted with this news and their happiness went a notch higher after getting to know the heroine of this film.

The diva, who will form the lead pair with Vijay, is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. Rumours of the duo dating often become the talk of tinsel town. Fans of both actors will surely be waiting for this untitled film with bated breath.

Vijay and Rashmika iconic on-screen pairing has been loved by the audience in the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their magical on-screen chemistry was a highlight of both these successful movies. Geetha Govindam revolves around the story of a young lecturer Vijay Govind, who falls in love with Geetha.

However, Geetha doesn’t reciprocate his emotions and misunderstands him as a pervert. In an interesting twist, Govind finds out that Geetha is the youngest sister of his brother-in-law. Gradually, the differences between them come to an end and they fall in love with each other. With their adorable persona and beautiful chemistry, Vijay and Rashmika stole the hearts of the audience in no time.

Dear Comrade narrated the story of a student union leader Chaitanya ‘Bobby’ Makineni, who is having anger management issues. He falls in love with Aparna ‘Lilly’ Devi but his hot-headedness becomes a serious obstacle in their relationship.

According to critics, there were some problems in this film like the character of Bobby, who asks Lilly to quit her passion for cricket to start a relationship with him. However, despite these flaws, Dear Comrade received accolades from the audience and critics alike. Dear Comrade was directed by Bharat Kamma.

